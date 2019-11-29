MOBILE, Ala. — Two crew members are missing after a shrimp boat overturned.
The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile says the vessel overturned Friday morning. The accident happened about five miles (8 kilometers) from the entrance of Mobile Bay.
One person was rescued. The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for two other people who were on board.
