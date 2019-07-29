BERLIN — Rescuers have freed one man trapped in a cave in southern Germany by rising water and are working to free a second.
The two — a mountain guide and a customer — were trapped some 650 meters (0.4 mile) inside the Falkenstein cave in southwestern Germany on Sunday evening as rising water, a result of heavy rain in the region, cut off their path back to the entrance. Rescuers reached the cavity where they were sheltering and supplied them with blankets and food.
News agency dpa reported that the mountain rescue service said early Monday that one of the two men had been rescued.
