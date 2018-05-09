SAN ANTONIO — Three well-meaning people suffered bites when the kittens they rescued after hearing them mewling in a San Antonio alley turned out to be ravenous bobcat cubs .
The caretakers found the blue-eyed, stub-tailed pair of young bobcats on Saturday and, thinking they were Bengal kittens, took them in. They fed the bobcats milk from pet-feeding bottles, but realized something was amiss when the aggressive animals tore the bottles apart and bit them.
They called animal control officers and a wildlife rescue group took the wild cats away.
Workers intended to wait in the alley hoping to find the mother and reunite her with the cubs.
