MILAN — A ship with 42 rescued migrants onboard remains anchored off Italy's southernmost island of Lampedusa for a second day Thursday in the latest stand-off between Italy's hard-line interior minister and humanitarian groups running rescue ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

Despite growing pressure inside Italy and from Europe, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has refused to allow the migrants to set foot in Italy. The European Union's executive Commission indicated that member countries had stepped up to accept the migrants but said a solution could only be worked out once the migrants were on land.

Meanwhile, small demonstrations in Italian cities including Rome, Milan and Palermo have expressed solidarity with the Sea-Watch crew and the migrants aboard.

Sea-Watch 3 captain, Carola Rackete, said in a video message on Thursday morning that she still had no clear indication of when the rescued passengers would be allowed on land. She said she hoped a delegation of Italian parliamentarians expected to visit later in the day "will create the necessary momentum to finally disembark everyone and get them to a place of safety."

Rackete repeated that she brought the ship into Italian waters without permission out of necessity, citing both the psychological state of the rescued passengers and the worsening humanitarian conditions on board.

"I cannot guarantee the safety of the rescued people on board my vessel," she said.

Salvini has threatened to seize the Dutch-flagged ship operated by the German group Sea-Watch, and to arrest the crew. He said they violated the law by ignoring orders not to enter Italian waters as well as a special government measure that specifically banned the Sea-Watch 3 from Italian jurisdiction.

In Brussels, meanwhile, the EU's top migration official has urged Italy to help bring the 42 migrants to Lampedusa as soon as possible, saying that they can only be transferred to other member states once they are on land. He did not identify which countries are willing to take in the migrants.

"I hope that Italy, in this particular incident, will contribute to a swift resolution for the persons onboard," Migration Commissioner Dmitris Avramopoulos said in a statement.

Those on board are among 53 that the group said it rescued June 12 from a rubber boat off Libya in international waters. In the meantime, 11 have been evacuated to Italy for medical reasons. The remaining 42 include a 12 year old and two other children traveling alone.

Sea-Watch said in a separate message that they cannot wait another night at sea. "Desperation of people in need is nothing to gamble with," it said.

While Salvini continues to focus on humanitarian rescue ships, which he accuses of aiding migrant traffickers by encouraging departures from lawless Libya, arrivals of smaller boats of migrants, mostly from nearby Tunisia, continue. The news agency ANSA reported that 10 migrants arrived directly in the port of Lampedusa early Thursday.

Lorne Cook contributed from Brussels.