A man heading to a fish house on a utility vehicle with a small girl crashed through the ice of a western Minnesota lake, prompting a rescue mission that brought the two safely to shore, authorities said.

The incident occurred about noon Saturday on the north end of Lake Ida near the Big Horn Bay Resort north of Alexandria, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick B. Wolf, 33, of Alexandria, and the girl, 4 years old and also from Alexandria, were brought to shore and found to be no more than wet and cold, the Sheriffs’ Office added.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A man called 911 and said he saw the side-by-side utility vehicle crash through the ice, and the man and girl were standing atop the submerged vehicle in 7 feet of water.

Emergency responders used a small flotation device and brought the man and child to shore.

“Wolf was not familiar with Lake Ida and the open water channel on the north end of the lake,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.