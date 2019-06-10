BROOKLYN, Mich. — NASCAR's Cup Series will try again to hold its race at Michigan International Speedway after rain forced a postponement over the weekend.
Sunday's race was pushed back to Monday at 5 p.m. EDT. The weather was overcast at the track about 90 minutes before the new scheduled start time.
It's the 100th race at Michigan in NASCAR's top series.
Joey Logano won the pole in Saturday's qualifying. Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer won the two Cup races at MIS last year.
Joe Gibbs Racing already has nine victories this season, but Gibbs has only one win in the past 14 races at Michigan. Ford won both races last year and had eight of the top 10 cars in qualifying this past weekend.
