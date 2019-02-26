– More than 25 former Republican lawmakers and nearly 60 former senior national security officials appealed to Congress on Monday to kill President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on the Mexican border, countering GOP leaders’ effort to hold down defections Tuesday on a House vote to block Trump.

“It has always been a Republican fundamental principle that no matter how strong our policy preferences, no matter how deep our loyalties to presidents or party leaders, in order to remain a constitutional republic we must act within the borders of the Constitution,” wrote the former members of Congress, including Sens. John Danforth, Chuck Hagel, Olympia Snowe and Richard Lugar, who implored Republicans to protect Congress’ constitutionally mandated power of the purse.

The security officials said there is neither a “documented terrorist or national security emergency at the southern border” nor an “emergency related to violent crime.”

The president’s assertions “are rebutted not just by the public record, but by his agencies’ own official data, documents, and statements,” said the officials, including Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state, and John Brennan, former CIA director.

The House’s vote on a declaration of disapproval will force Republicans to choose between the congressional prerogative over federal spending established in the Constitution and a president determined to go around the legislative branch to secure funds for a border wall that Congress has refused to grant.

Trump trained his attention on the Senate, where only four GOP votes are needed to pass the measure, should Democrats remain united. Trump warned Republicans not to “fall into the Democrats ‘trap’ of Open Borders and Crime!”

Top House Republicans are urging their members to focus on what they say is a legitimate need for border security money and the precedent set by other presidents who have declared their own national emergencies.