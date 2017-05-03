– Republicans sought Wednesday to rescue their push to overhaul the nation’s health care system, with a top GOP lawmaker proposing a new amendment in hopes of moving the controversial measure to passage after weeks of fits and starts.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., is crafting a proposal to provide more financial assistance — $8 billion over five years — than the current House Republican plan offers to people with preexisting medical conditions.

The move come amid growing worries about the future for those people who could be denied coverage or charged more under the GOP plan if their states opt out of guaranteed protections in the Affordable Care Act. The states would have to set up high-risk pools to absorb some of the costs.

It remained unclear whether it would be enough to secure passage. If no Democrats support the bill, the Republicans can lose no more than 22 GOP votes to pass it in the House.

Another key question was whether $8 billion would be enough to help sicker patients cover their medical costs. Analysts were skeptical that the amendment would fund high-risk pools at the level needed for them to cover at-risk patients.

After meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Upton said his amendment would “more than cover those who might be impacted.” He predicted the House Rules Committee would take up the measure Thursday and that it is “likely now to pass the House.”

The White House has been putting heavy pressure on Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to pass a health care bill, amid fears that Republicans will lose their window of opportunity. Ryan said would not commit to a specific timetable. The House is slated to go on recess Thursday until May 16.

The proposal addresses a criticism that these plans were historically underfunded and could never meet the demand for coverage from sick people who could not get commercial insurance on their own.

But it was dismissed as inadequate by many health care experts. Emily Gee, a health economist at the progressive Center for American Progress, disagreed. She said, “For subsidies to cover 68 percent of enrollees’ premium costs, as ACA tax credits do now in the individual market exchanges, the government would have to put up $32.7 billion annually.”

Democrats, who have held firm against the GOP’s repeal push, were not impressed. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the proposal “is like administering cough medicine to someone with Stage 4 cancer. This Republican amendment leaves Americans with preexisting conditions as vulnerable as they were before under this bill.”

And Republicans who oppose their party’s health care overhaul as insufficient said leaders were desperate to move on. “The AHCA is like a kidney stone — the House doesn’t care what happens to it, as long as they can pass it,” tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

The Tribune Washington Bureau contributed to this report.