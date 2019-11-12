– Congressional Republicans are sticking with their party leader in the face of thousands of pages of evidence showing President Donald Trump leveraged foreign policy for political favors, raising the possibility that not a single House Republican will vote for impeachment.

As they prepare to hold the first open impeachment hearings this week, Democrats had hoped to peel off GOP support from a key bloc — retiring lawmakers who need not worry about internal blowback or primary challenges.

Yet many are refusing to break with Trump. Rep. Peter King of New York made a point of stating his intention to vote against impeaching Trump in his retirement announcement Monday, a troubling sign for Democrats.

Another moderate Republican, Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, sounded more like a Trump ally than a centrist on a Sunday morning talk show as he called for Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, to testify in the impeachment inquiry — an idea being pushed by the White House that concerns some conservative Senate Republicans. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

In more than five weeks of testimony, current and former Trump administration officials allege that the president tied foreign aid and a White House meeting to Ukraine's willingness to investigate the Bidens and a conspiracy theory surrounding the 2016 election. More than a dozen longtime State Department diplomats and National Security Council aides have painted a largely consistent picture of a president adamant about strong-arming a U.S. ally to do his political bidding.

On Monday, Democrats released the transcript of Laura Cooper's Oct. 23 closed-door testimony in which the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia testified that Trump personally requested that money for Ukraine be frozen. At a July 23 meeting, she said, the Office of Management and Budget told agencies that "the White House chief of staff has conveyed that the president has concerns about Ukraine and Ukraine security assistance."

Yet Republicans are rallying around the president, including longtime foreign policy hawks such as retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas. The former House Armed Services Committee chairman and steadfast critic of Russia understands the regional significance of U.S. aid to Ukraine in checking Moscow. But on Sunday, Thornberry called Trump's use of foreign aid to elicit a political probe from that nation "inappropriate" and accused Democrats of running a "tainted" and "one-sided" probe.

"There's a reason we let murderers and robbers and rapists go free when their due process rights have been violated," he said on ABC.