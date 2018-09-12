MINNEAPOLIS — A Republican super PAC is attacking Democrat Joe Radinovich in a new ad that plays up the House candidate's run-ins with the law.

The ad launched Wednesday by the Congressional Leadership Fund says Radinovich has been charged with 18 crimes, 30 traffic violations and "possession of drug paraphernalia."

Radinovich's campaign called the ad "disgraceful," saying it falsely portrayed unpaid parking tickets as "crimes" and misrepresents a marijuana-related citation from when Radinovich was 18. The campaign's statement noted the marijuana charge was dismissed.

Radinovich's court record does show more than 30 violations, but nearly all of them are for parking tickets or other traffic violations.

Radinovich faces Republican Pete Stauber in a tight race for the northeast Minnesota seat held by retiring Rep. Rick Nolan.