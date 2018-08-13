MADISON, Wis. — Democratic candidates for governor along with Republicans running for U.S. Senate were making a final push across Wisconsin the day before the primary.
Eight Democrats were vying for a chance to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November. Whoever wins the primary will enter the final three months of the race at a financial disadvantage to Walker, who had $4.8 million in the bank at the beginning of August.
State Superintendent Tony Evers was leading in the polls, but others in the crowded field were hoping to make a late surge.
In the Senate race, Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir faces former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson.
The winner advances to face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
A host of other primaries were also on the ballot Tuesday.
