MADISON, Wis. — Republican Jay Schroeder is running for Wisconsin secretary of state, a nearly powerless position that Schroeder wants to eliminate.

Schroeder announced his candidacy on Monday, becoming the first Republican challenger to incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette.

Schroeder ran briefly for secretary of state on the same platform to eliminate the position in 2014 but dropped out to seek an open state Assembly seat in the Neenah area. He finished last in the Republican primary with 9 percent of the vote.

The 77-year-old La Follette is running for re-election to an 11th term.

The powers of the office have been greatly reduced in recent years but it would take a constitutional amendment passed by the Legislature and approved by voters to do away with the position.