MADISON, Wis. — Republican state Rep. Tom Weatherston is retiring from the Wisconsin Assembly.

He becomes the 11th incumbent to decide against seeking re-election. A special election is set for June 12th to fill a vacancy created when Keith Ripp joined Gov. Scott Walker's administration.

The 68-year-old Weatherston, of Caledonia, said Tuesday "it is time to take life a little easier." He says most of the reasons he's decided against seeking a fourth term are personal, including the death of his wife in 2016, the birth of a grandson, building a new home and getting engaged.

Weatherston was first elected to the Assembly in 2012. He is a Vietnam War veteran and former member of the Caledonia village board.

His district covers parts of Racine County outside of the city.