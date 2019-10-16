WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's decision to pull American troops out of northern Syria has unmuzzled GOP lawmakers in a manner seldom seen since Trump entered the White House.
Republicans in Congress are repudiating Trump's decision, using terms like a "dark day," a "betrayal" and "really delusional."
The House voted by an overwhelming 354-60 to voice its opposition to Trump's troop pullback. Republicans voted 129-60 for the nonbinding measure.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the chamber's two other top GOP leaders joined in lawmakers' lopsided slap at Trump's decision.
