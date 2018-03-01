MADISON, Wis. — The Republican state representative who lost a special election for an open state Senate seat in January will not seek re-election to the Assembly.

Rep. Adam Jarchow, of Balsam Lake, announced Thursday that he will not seek a fourth term for the northwest Wisconsin district that includes Polk, Burnett and St. Croix counties.

Jarchow says in a statement that "Politicians, like diapers, should be changed often, and for the same reason."

Jarchow is an attorney and says he looks forward to returning to the private sector.

Jarchow lost the special Senate election to Democrat Patty Schachtner by 11 points, flipping control of the seat that had been held by a Republican for 17 years.

He is part of a 63-35 Republican majority in the Assembly.