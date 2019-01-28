CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An aide to the Republican candidate in the nation's last undecided congressional election says he's out of a hospital and recovering from infections that attacked his liver and blood.
Campaign spokesman Jason Williams said Mark Harris was released from a Charlotte hospital Monday, more than a week after falling ill. Williams says he expects Harris' recovery will require rest.
Harris said in a Facebook statement Friday he was fighting an infection caused by what he called "a relatively uncommon form of strep bacteria."
A reconstituted state elections board is expected to hold a hearing next month into whether Harris narrowly won November's 9th Congressional District race over Democrat Dan McCready. Officials are investigating allegations that a worker for Harris' campaign committed fraud involving mail-in ballots.
