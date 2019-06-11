MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont's Republican governor has signed a bill into law that protects a woman's access to abortion services.
Gov. Phil Scott signed the legislation Monday, saying he has consistently supported a woman's right to choose.
He says "the legislation affirms what is already allowable in Vermont - protecting reproductive rights and ensuring those decisions remain between a woman and her health care provider."
The measure is separate from a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee a woman's right to an abortion.
Proponents say the two measures are needed in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
More From Politics
National
New Jersey mandates panic buttons for hotel room cleaners
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Tuesday that he and others said is the nation's first requiring most hotels to provide their workers with wearable panic buttons they can press to summon help quickly in an emergency.
National
Democrats push new strategy for enforcing Russia subpoenas
Democrats are pushing a resolution through the House Tuesday that would make it easier to sue President Donald Trump's administration and potential witnesses, paving the way for legal action against those who defy subpoenas in Congress' Russia probe and other investigations.
National
Lester Holt, colleagues to moderate first Democratic debate
Lester Holt and four of his NBC News colleagues will share moderating duties for the first debate of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders.
National
Trump and Biden head to Iowa in a potential 2020 preview
After months of jabbing each other from afar, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will overlap Tuesday in Iowa, a state that's critical to their political futures.
National
US submits extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Assange
The United States government has formally submitted an extradition request to the United Kingdom for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (ah-SAHNJ'), according to a U.S. official.