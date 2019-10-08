MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader and candidate for Congress Scott Fitzgerald is standing by President Donald Trump, saying he believes the impeachment inquiry is a "political witch hunt."

Fitzgerald on Tuesday downplayed Trump's call for China to investigate political rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Fitzgerald says Trump said it "off the cuff" and "I don't know that anyone would take it seriously."

The impeachment inquiry is also looking into efforts Trump made to get Ukraine to investigate Biden.

Fitzgerald says he supports Congress "vetting" what happened. But Fitzgerald says he thinks Trump's telephone call with Ukraine's president "was within the purview of what a president of the United States should be able to do with any foreign diplomat and it shouldn't necessarily be made public."