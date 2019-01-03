MADISON, Wis. — Two Republican legislators have introduced a bill that would make first-time drunken driving a crime in Wisconsin.
Rep. Jim Ott and Sen. Alberta Darling began circulating the proposal for co-sponsors on Thursday. Wisconsin is the only state where first-offense drunken driving is a civil violation and not a crime.
Ott and Darling's bill would make a first-time offense a misdemeanor punishable by up to $500 in fines and 30 days in jail.
Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers said Wednesday he wants to criminalize first-offense drunken driving as a deterrent. Evers made the remarks after a suspected drunken driver struck and killed a firefighter who had stopped to help a driver who had lost control of her vehicle during a snowstorm in Madison on New Year's Eve.
