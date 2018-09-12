MINNEAPOLIS — New ads in a pivotal Minnesota congressional race accuse Democrat Dean Phillips of hypocrisy on health care, saying he hasn't provided insurance for his own employees even as he proclaims it a "moral right" for everyone.

The wealthy businesman struck back with his own ad this week, saying U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen is not telling the truth. Phillips asserts he offers insurance to full-time employees of his coffee shops, as he did with companies he previously ran.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, which is aligned with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Paulsen make the claim in separate ads last week. Phillips rolled out a counterattack ad this week.

Paulsen is seeking a sixth term to represent a suburban district that was once solidly Republican but has become a swing district.