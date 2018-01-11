News about the future pitching home of Yu Darvish has quieted in recent weeks, but the chatter has been stoked a bit by a report from Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

In a summary of the Texas Rangers' free-agent situation, he reported that "according to a baseball source, the Rangers are one of five teams that Darvish is considering, along with the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins."

Two things you should know:

(1) Wilson also reported that the Rangers being part of the chase is likely just wishful thinking, in part because they were Darvish's team before he was traded to the Dodgers last season. He explained that "the Rangers aren’t going to be in on the big free agents. This isn’t an all-in season for them, as they again wait for their farm system to mature while gambling on lower-end free agents who could hit. There is also the possibility that the Rangers are holding back this winter in anticipation of going crazy next off-season, which could be flooded with the game’s best players."

(2) Among those reacting to the Darvish report was ... Darvish himself.

I know one more team is in. https://t.co/exxubGP7Qo — ãƒ€ãƒ«ãƒ“ãƒƒã‚·ãƒ¥æœ‰(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) January 11, 2018

Not much more to add for now. You can fret about whether Darvish would seriously consider the Twins when the Yankees and Cubs are reportedly on his trail.

Or you can go back to fretting about the Vikings.

