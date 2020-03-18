After announcing Tuesday that he will be leaving the New England Patriots to become a free agent, quarterback Tom Brady is expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to several national reports.

The NFL Network was the first to report that news after saying that the Bucs and Los Angeles Chargers were the two most likely landing spots for the 42-year-old quarterback, who had spent his entire 20 year career with New England.

That report said Brady's contract would be worth about $30 million per year.

ESPN also reported the news Tuesday night, saying that no signing date or official announcement had yet been planned. That story recounted an interview at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month during which coach Bruce Arians was asked to name one quarterback for whom he'd pick up the phone and consider adding.

Brady was his immediate answer.

USA Today also reported the agreement, citing an unnamed source who told one of its writers about the deal.

