PAYSON, Utah — A small plane has crashed into a house near the mouth of Utah's Payson Canyon, and the pilot was killed, according to media reports.
The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Monday near 600 East Canyon Road in Payson, Fox 13 News reported.
The two occupants of the home reportedly were unhurt. The Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox that the pilot died.
No further details were immediately available.
