WAYCROSS, Ga. — News reports say a man who fired shots inside a Walmart store in Georgia early Saturday has died after he turned the gun on himself.
WJAX-TV reported that a 19-year-old man walked into the store in Waycross and started shooting. The station quoted Waycross Police Department as saying there were workers and customers in the store at the time, but none was hurt.
The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. The station quoted police as identifying him as John Jaylen Walker Kinnitt of Waycross.
The police department said it would be issuing a press release.
Waycross is about 81 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Jacksonville, Florida.
