ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media say police opened fire on a tractor that was travelling in front of Turkey's parliament building and after its driver ignored calls to stop.
The Cumhuriyet newspaper said the tractor was travelling on a main boulevard in the center of Ankara on Tuesday and that police guarding parliament called on its driver to stop.
It was not clear why the tractor was driving in the city center.
Private NTV television said the man was shot in the leg and was being questioned by police.
