MILWAUKEE — There are several reports of a shooting in Milwaukee that wounded a police officer.

The shooting about 9 a.m. happened on the city's south side. Milwaukee firefighters and officers from the Marquette University Police Department are among first responders.

The Journal Sentinel reports the officer was shot while executing a search warrant and that one person is in custody. There's no immediate word on the condition of the officer.

Mayor Tom Barrett and Police Chief Alfonso Morales were on the scene. A briefing is scheduled for noon.