Metro Transit police responded to reports of shots fired “at or near the Dale Street station” on the LRT Green Line in St. Paul Monday afternoon, said transit spokesman Howie Padilla. Reports of gunshots came in just after 4:30 p.m., Padilla said.

One person was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul as a result of the shooting, but the person’s condition was unknown, Padilla said.

Train service in both directions between Hamline and Western was stopped, and Metro Transit was making announcements over the system’s public address system and on its Twitter feed to update passengers about the stoppage. Metro Transit’s Twitter feed said Green Line trains in the area would be stopped by the investigation until later Monday night. Extras buses on the 16 line were added to accommodate LRT riders.

Police were investigating reports of two bursts of what sounded like gunfire as a westbound train approached the station at Dale.

