SANTA FE, Texas — Officials say they found no threat when responding to a high school southeast of Houston that was placed on lockdown after students and teachers said they heard "popping sounds" outside.

Santa Fe police said Wednesday that after responding to the report of shots being fired in the surrounding area, officers swept the campus. They found no threat and no injuries.

The school district says in a release that a lockdown was ordered as a precautionary measure.

Dozens of police officers and Galveston County sheriff's deputies responded to Santa Fe High School as concerned parents and others watched from a nearby road.

Police say one student was transported by EMS due to medical issues unrelated to the incident.