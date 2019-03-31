TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media says a man has shot dead seven members of his wife's family in the southwestern city of Dezful.
The state-owned IRNA news agency said Sunday the shooter wielded a Kalashnikov rifle killing five men and two women, before shooting himself.
The agency reported the shooter survived and is in hospital, but did not release his name.
Gun violence is rare in Iran, where citizens are only allowed to own licensed hunting rifles.
In January 2017, a man gunned down five people in a rampage in the central Iranian city of Arak. A month earlier a man killed 10 relatives in a remote rural area in the country's south.
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Al-Shabab says it executed 4 accused spies in Somalia
Somalia's al-Shabab Islamic extremist group says it has executed four men accused of spying for the British, Djibouti and Somali intelligence agencies.
World
Philippine police kill 14 men rights groups say were farmers
Philippine police said Sunday that 14 suspected communist rebels were killed after they opened fire during raids in a central province, but rights groups countered that the men were farmers and the latest victims of extrajudicial killings.
World
Israel reopens Gaza crossings after week of hostilities
Israeli authorities have reopened the two crossings with the Gaza Strip after days of hostilities in a sign that cease-fire talks may be advancing.
World
Brazil's Bolsonaro warmly received by Netanyahu in Israel
Israel's prime minister has warmly welcomed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on his first state visit to Israel.
World
The Latest: Opposition hopes make stand in Istanbul, Ankara
The Latest on Turkey's municipal elections (all times local):