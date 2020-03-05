PARIS — French media reports say one of France's vaunted high-speed trains has derailed Thursday during a trip from the east of the country to Paris, causing some injuries, but train operator SNCF isn't confirming it.
The SNCF said it is gathering information. Passengers told French media they felt a bang on the train before it slowed and stopped.
