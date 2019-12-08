For just the second time since 1962, the Gophers will play on New Year’s Day.
The No. 18 Gophers will reportedly face No. 12 Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020, according to Brett McMurphy, a college football insider with the Stadium Network. This will be the Gophers’ first appearance at the Tampa, Fla., game, an award for a 10-2 season. Auburn went 9-3 in the SEC. The Gophers and Tigers have never before played.
The last time the Gophers went to a New Year’s Day bowl was the 2014 Citrus Bowl, a 33-17 loss to Missouri after an 8-4 season. The 1962 Rose Bowl win was the other Jan. 1 appearance.
This year’s Outback Bowl will kick-off at noon at Raymond James Stadium and will air on ESPN.
