BERLIN — A cruise line says German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea after going overboard from one of its ships off the coast of Canada.
Aida Cruises told The Associated Press in an email that Kueblboeck went overboard from the cruise ship AIDAluna early Sunday.
Aida says the ship was stopped and returned to the spot off the coast of Newfoundland where the 33-year-old was believed to have entered the water.
Kueblboeck achieved short-lived fame in 2003 as a contestant on the national talent show "Germany Seeks the Superstar."
The company says an "intensive search" is underway in cooperation with Canada's coast guard.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
NKorea holds off on advanced missiles at anniversary parade
North Korea rolled out some of its latest tanks and marched its best-trained goose-stepping units in a major military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary, but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the event to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy.
World
UN rights commissioner blasts Egypt's 75 death sentences
The U.N. human rights commissioner says it will be an "irreversible miscarriage of justice" if the death sentences issued by an Egyptian court against 75 people, including top Muslim Brotherhood leaders, are carried out.
World
29 killed in Afghanistan as anti-Taliban leader mourned
Insurgents killed at least 29 Afghan security forces in separate attacks as many marked the 17th anniversary of the killing of a prominent anti-Taliban leader, officials said Sunday.
World
Syrian rescuers say government bombing kills infant
An infant girl was killed on Sunday as Syrian government forces bombed rebel-held villages in Idlib and Hama provinces, rescuers and a war monitoring group said.
World
German pop singer goes overboard from cruise ship, missing
A cruise line says German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea after going overboard from one of its ships off the coast of Canada.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.