BEIRUT — Syrian state media and a war monitor say airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition on a town held by the Islamic State group have killed and wounded dozens.

State news agency SANA said the airstrikes on Sousa Thursday and Friday left several people dead or wounded.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a much higher death toll saying 46 people were killed since Thursday, including civilians and IS fighters.

Sousa is in the last IS-held pocket in Syria where U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have been on the offensive for weeks trying to clear the area of the extremists.

SDF has been advancing under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

Last week IS fighters stormed a settlement for displaced people and kidnapped 130 families from the area.