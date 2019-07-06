BEIRUT — A war monitor and first responders group say an airstrike has killed at least 13 people in a village in northwestern Syria.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the dead, most of them internally displaced persons, include seven children and three women. They died on Saturday in a Syrian government airstrike on the village of Mhambel in the province of Idlib.
Opposition-allied first responders known as the White Helmets also reported the attack and the casualties.
Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in Syria's eight-year civil war. Government troops backed by Russia have been using heavy airstrikes in their campaign to take the area in the past months.
