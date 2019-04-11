BEIJING — One of China's three major state-owned airlines says it has joined carriers that are asking Boeing Co. for compensation after suspended use of its 737 Max jetliner following two fatal crashes.
Chinese media cited executives of China Eastern Airlines Ltd. as saying at a news conference the carrier has "lodged claims" with Boeing over disruption.
The reports gave no financial details but said the impact on China Eastern was limited because the suspension came during a slow travel period.
Also this week, a Chinese aircraft leasing company said it will decide how to proceed with planned 737 Max purchases once it sees how Boeing resolves potential problems with the aircraft.
