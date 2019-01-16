BEIRUT — A Syrian war monitoring group and a local town council say an explosion has taken place near a patrol of the U.S.-led coalition in the northern town of Manbij and that there are casualties.
It wasn't immediately clear if the casualties include troops of the U.S.-led coalition.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Kurdish-led Manbij Military Council, which runs the town, say the blast occurred near a restaurant on Wednesday.
The Observatory says the explosion was likely set off by a suicide bomber. No further details were immediately available.
The attack comes as the U.S. has begun the process of withdrawing from Syria.
