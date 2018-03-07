ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media reports say two women were injured after jumping from the sixth floor of a hotel that was on fire.
The private Dogan news agency says the fire broke out at the small hotel in Izmir on Wednesday. Its cause was not immediately known.
The two women jumped onto cars parked in front of the hotel and were seriously hurt. Other people in the hotel were safely evacuated.
Private NTV television said the fire was quickly brought under control.
