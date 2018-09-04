NORFOLK, Va. — Journalists at two daily newspapers in Virginia have announced plans to form a union.

Reporters and photographers at the Daily Press in Newport News and The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk announced in a statement Tuesday that they plan to join the NewsGuild. It's a sector of the Communications Workers of America.

Chicago-based Tronc Inc. owns those papers as well as the Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and others.

The Daily Press and the Pilot cover Virginia's Hampton Roads region. Tronc has owned the Daily Press since 1986 and bought the Pilot in May.

One editor has helmed both papers since June. The plan to unionize was announced as management began to streamline operations. NPR first reported the journalists' plans.

A Tronc spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.