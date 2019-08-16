WASHINGTON — A Washington reporter for Playboy says he'll sue over his one-month suspension from the White House.
A lawyer for reporter Brian Karem announced plans in a statement Friday to challenge the suspension in federal court.
The White House suspended Karem for a month after his heated Rose Garden discussion with former White House aide Sebastian Gorka on July 11.
Attorney Theodore Boutrous calls the suspension a violation of First Amendment principles protecting freedom of the press.
The White House accuses Karem of escalating the exchange with Gorka, which the reporter denies.
National
Customs and Border Protection outage snarls major airports
Travelers flying into the United States on Friday ran into long lines at major airports nationwide because of a temporary computer outage that affected the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.
National
AP Interview: Pelosi assails 'weakness' of Trump, Netanyahu
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday the U.S.-Israel relationship can withstand the "weakness" of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who shook diplomatic norms this week in barring two members of Congress from visiting the country.
Nation
State Department employees report to inspector general they were mistreated, harassed
WASHINGTON – A report by the State Department's inspector general concludes that leadership of a leading department bureau mistreated and harassed staffers, accused them…
National
Roy Moore defamation lawsuit against accusers is paused
A judge has paused a defamation suit filed by Roy Moore against women who accused him during his unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid of past misconduct.
National
