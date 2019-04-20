MADISON, Wis. — An investigation has found that as many as 10 students and staff reported that they were sexually harassed by the husband of former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper.

Kopper resigned in December after her husband, Alan "Pete" Hill, was banned from campus. The university released its 18-page investigative report and about 850 pages of attachments on Friday in response to an Associated Press open records request.

UW spokesman Mark Pitsch said in a statement that President Ray Cross advised Kopper to resign after he was briefed on findings of the report in mid-December. Pitsch says: "The report speaks for itself."

The investigation found no evidence that Kopper knew about or facilitated the actions of her husband, even though his behavior was "pervasive and well-known."