ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have detained two people on suspicion of spying for the United Arab Emirates.
Anadolu Agency said Friday that the two people were detained as part of an investigation led by the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office.
The agency said authorities were investigating whether the suspects could be linked to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year.
