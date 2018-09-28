RIO DE JANEIRO — A teenager opened fire at a school in southeastern Brazil on Friday, leaving two students injured, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the city of Medianeira in the state of Parana.

In a statement, the state's secretary of education said the shooter and another teen who was with him had been taken into custody. It wasn't immediately clear what role the accompanying student might have played.

One student was shot in the back and another suffered injuries to a knee, according to the statement. It did not clarify if the second student had been shot.

Website G1, citing police at the scene, said the shooter was a 15-year-old boy.

Cell phone video posted on G1 showed students running out of the school.

A military police spokesman for the state said police were investigating at the scene and could not immediately provide comment.

Brazil, Latin America's largest nation, has long struggled to curb violence. The country is notorious for having the highest number of homicides in the world, with a record 63,880 slain last year.

However, school shootings involving students are relatively rare.