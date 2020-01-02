TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan's top military official was reported among at least 11 survivors of a Blackhawk helicopter crash Thursday morning in mountains outside the capital.
Two people were missing in the crash that occurred as the helicopter was flying from Taipei to the northeastern city of Ilan for a new year's activity.
While the official Central News Agency reported air force Gen. Shen Yi-ming had been rescued, citing rescue services, the defense ministry has not confirmed.
As chief of the general staff, Shen is responsible for overseeing the island's defense against China, which threatens to use military force to annex what it considers it own territory.
