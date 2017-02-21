The Vikings looked into free agent cornerback K’Waun Williams, but he’ll sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a league source confirmed.

The 25-year-old Williams’ free agent tour didn’t make it to Minnesota before agreeing to a deal in San Francisco. His visit to Winter Park had been moved to Wednesday, according to a league source. The ex-Browns cornerback also had interest from the Lions, Jets and Dolphins, among others.

Williams (5-9, 183 pounds) started two seasons in the slot for Cleveland before his release last summer during a two-game suspension for refusing to play in a preseason game. He didn’t play last season due to an ankle injury requiring surgery.

The Vikings may be looking for a new slot cornerback, with second-round pick Mackensie Alexander in the mix, as Captain Munnerlyn is expected to test the free agent market next month.

NFL Media first reported Williams’ deal in San Francisco.