WASHINGTON — The Congressional Budget Office is upping its projections for this year's federal deficit by $63 billion and increasing its forecast for deficits over the next decade by $809 billion.
The nonpartisan office projects the deficit will exceed $1 trillion beginning next year.
The office says its projections on both fronts stem mostly from recently enacted legislation that lifted the nation's debt limit and reversed scheduled 10% cuts to defense and nondefense programs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Report shows deficit to exceed $1 trillion next year
The Congressional Budget Office is upping its projections for this year's federal deficit by $63 billion and increasing its forecast for deficits over the next decade by $809 billion.
National
Feds arrest former state police union leader and lobbyist
Federal authorities have arrested the former president of and the lobbyist for the Massachusetts State Police labor union after they say the two misused union funds for personal gain.
National
McCain's family fights to define legacy of civility, service
Cindy McCain stood on a knoll in Tempe, Arizona, last year and looked out over the Rio Salado.
National
Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary
Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says his abrupt resignation was completely voluntary and he has never "sought retribution" on anyone.
National
Political commentator jailed for not paying child support
Conservative political commentator and former congressional candidate Steve Gill has been jailed in Tennessee after he allegedly failed to pay $170,000 in child support to his ex-wife as ordered by a judge.