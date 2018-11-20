MADISON, Wis. — School referendums approved by voters in Wisconsin this year have broken records for total amount and percentage passed.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum says in a report Tuesday that this year 90 percent of referendum questions have been approved this year through the November election. The total amount approved this year is more than $2 billion.
The previous record for highest dollar amount approved was nearly $1.8 billion in 2016.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum says there were 82 questions for more than $1.4 billion in debt and revenue increases on the November ballot across 61 school districts in Wisconsin. Voters approved 94 percent of them in 57 districts, worth nearly $1.4 billion.
The report says approval of school referendums generally increases when the economy is good.
