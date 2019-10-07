JUBA, South Sudan — A new report asserts that South Sudan's government is failing to provide justice for victims of atrocities committed during the country's five-year civil war.

Amnesty International says a lack of political will to hold warring parties accountable for crimes including rape and torture has allowed for widespread impunity.

Some South Sudanese officials say they need to focus on stability before justice.

The country is emerging from a conflict that killed almost 400,000 people and displaced millions. A fragile peace deal provides for measures including the establishment of a hybrid court but the report asserts that the government has tried to stall it.

South Sudan's government disputes the report's findings and says perpetrators are always held accountable.

Mental health experts say justice is essential in recovering from the trauma of war.