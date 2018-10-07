MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Friday that a source told him the Mets were interested in interviewing Twins GM Thad Levine for their vacant general manager job but that Levine declined and will stay with the Twins.

The decision makes plenty of sense. Levine is already a GM, with he and chief baseball officer Derek Falvey about to enter Year 3 of what is looking like a longer-range rebuild of the Twins with a certain amount of job security.

That said, the Mets' organizational structure is such that the general manager appears to be the top of the food chain on the baseball side. So Levine might wield more power under that structure than he does with the Twins.

It's good news for the Twins. Though some fans would be happy to see Levine go after some of the failed free-agent signings and firing of manager Paul Molitor, it would be less than ideal to be searching for both a manager and GM right now.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.