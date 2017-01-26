Minnesota United FC coach Adrian Heath has been hinting for weeks at a “huge” signing.

Who that player is might have finally been revealed.

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, the Loons have nabbed midfielder Kevin Molino and goalkeeper Patrick McLain from Orlando City SC, Heath’s former club, in exchange for $650,000 — $450,000 in General Allocation Money and $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

Molino, 26, is 5-11, 145 pounds and plays for Trinidad and Tobago’s national team. He was a part of Orlando’s United Soccer League squad and was the club’s first signing when the team transitioned to Major League Soccer in 2015. He scored 11 goals with eight assists last season, starting 26 of 30 apperances.

McLain, 28, is 6-3, 205 pounds and a native of Eau Claire, Wisc. He played minimal time for Chivas USA in 2012 and 2013 before spending the next two seasons in the USL with the Orange County Blues and Sacramento Republic FC, where he became the full-time starter. He played one match for Chicago Fire in 2016 before Orlando took him in the Re-Entry Draft this past December.

United’s spokesman said the team is “not commenting right now,” while director of player personnel Amos Magee said he could not “confirm nor deny” the report. Sporting director Manny Lagos and Heath could not be reached for comment, while president Nick Rogers and owner Bill McGuire did not have any knowledge of the trade.

Earlier this month, Orlando general manager Niki Budalic reportedly said Molino was not for sale.