DETROIT — Documents released this week by a federal agency raise questions about whether a self-driving Uber SUV that ran down a pedestrian last year should have been allowed on public roads for test purposes.
A report from the National Transportation Safety Board on a 2018 crash that killed an Arizona woman found that Uber's self-driving system didn't consider jaywalkers. It also had trouble figuring out whether the woman was a pedestrian, vehicle, bicycle or other object.
Experts say that could mean more regulation is needed before testing is allowed on public roads.
The board will determine the cause of the crash and make safety recommendations at a meeting in Washington on Nov. 19.
